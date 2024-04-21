Sunday stays unseasonably cool following morning round of rain

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking an area of low pressure riding up the Appalachian Mountains Sunday morning. This will bring the chance for rain through roughly midday in areas near and south of the Roanoke Valley.
Beyond that, a northeasterly breeze will keep temperatures unseasonably cool. Highs will stay in the 50s for most of the area Sunday afternoon.
[Have Sunday plans? Download our free weather app here.]
Cooler air continues to settle in, leading to the chance for frost to develop Monday morning. That chance looks highest in the New River Valley and Highlands.
We’ll be just about that cold Tuesday morning as well.
Afternoon temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s ahead of another weak system. This will bring the chance for hit-or-miss showers Wednesday morning through early afternoon.
We’ll stay chilly in the mornings and mild in the afternoons the rest of the week.
When looking at the final days of April and first few days of May, it looks like an area of high pressure will induce a southwesterly breeze. This likely means warmer-than-average weather for that time period.
The temperature see-saw continues!