Sunday stays unseasonably cool following morning round of rain

Temperatures remain in the 50s for most after morning rain Sunday.

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking an area of low pressure riding up the Appalachian Mountains Sunday morning. This will bring the chance for rain through roughly midday in areas near and south of the Roanoke Valley.

Most rain stays near and south of the Roanoke Valley Sunday morning through midday.

Beyond that, a northeasterly breeze will keep temperatures unseasonably cool. Highs will stay in the 50s for most of the area Sunday afternoon.

High temperatures will be more average for mid-March Sunday afternoon.

Cooler air continues to settle in, leading to the chance for frost to develop Monday morning. That chance looks highest in the New River Valley and Highlands.

Patchy frost will be possible Monday morning (and Tuesday morning too).

We’ll be just about that cold Tuesday morning as well.

Afternoon temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s ahead of another weak system. This will bring the chance for hit-or-miss showers Wednesday morning through early afternoon.

A front Wednesday brings the chance for isolated showers.

We’ll stay chilly in the mornings and mild in the afternoons the rest of the week.

When looking at the final days of April and first few days of May, it looks like an area of high pressure will induce a southwesterly breeze. This likely means warmer-than-average weather for that time period.

The CPC temperature outlook for April 28-May 4 shows an increasing chance of warmer-than-average weather.

The temperature see-saw continues!