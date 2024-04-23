Clear skies and sunshine will provide warmth this afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – Have you ever wondered how it gets cold so quickly? Radiational cooling is how! Last night brought clear skies, calm winds, and dry air. This allowed heat that was absorbed during the day to leave the surface and escape to space during the night.

Love the science of weather? Have more than just the daily highs and lows sent to your inbox every week Email Address Click here to sign up

Why we are chilly this morning

While Tuesday started off chilly, temperatures will warm up quickly thanks to clear skies and abundant sunshine. Afternoon highs are near 70 degrees in most spots later on.

Got a picture of the sunrise, sunset, or moon? You can Pin It here.

High temperatures across the region

A cold front will approach and cross the region tonight. Rain chances are isolated and start early Wednesday morning. Much of the rain pushes through before sunrise, but isolated showers will continue until late in the morning.

Rain moves in early tomorrow

After the rain pushes through, we are dry for the rest of the workweek. Following this cold front, the jet stream will begin to lift to the north and allow warmer air to build in from the south. The overall trend is warmer and warmer as we head toward the end of April.

Big changes on the way

Here is a look at your extended forecast. Isolated rain chances as we head into the weekend with increasing temperatures.

A look at the next 7 days

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.