Warm with afternoon thunderstorms

ROANOKE, Va. – A marginal risk is in effect for all of Southwest Virginia on Thursday. We will see isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon with the potential for some to pack a punch.
Thursday's storm threats are gusty winds, hail, and localized flooding.
Rain chances are low through the middle of the day, but they spike once we get into the early afternoon.
Future tracker shows storms popping in the early afternoon, then tracking east by 4 p.m.
The trend of warmer-than-average temperatures continues as we head into the holiday weekend. Afternoon thundershowers are also possible each afternoon through Memorial Day.
This weekend will feature some Summer-like heat as temperatures max out in the mid-upper 80s.
