Warm with afternoon thunderstorms

ROANOKE, Va. – A marginal risk is in effect for all of Southwest Virginia on Thursday. We will see isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon with the potential for some to pack a punch.

A marginal risk (1/5) today

Thursday’s storm threats are gusty winds, hail, and localized flooding. To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Today's storm threats

Rain chances are low through the middle of the day, but they spike once we get into the early afternoon.

Peaking in the afternoon

Future tracker shows storms popping in the early afternoon, then tracking east by 4 p.m.

A look at 4:00PM this afternoon

The trend of warmer-than-average temperatures continues as we head into the holiday weekend. Afternoon thundershowers are also possible each afternoon through Memorial Day.

Keeping warm this weekend

This weekend will feature some Summer-like heat as temperatures max out in the mid-upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend

If you have a Memorial Day Weekend photo you would like to share with us, you can Pin It here.