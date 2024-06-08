WEEKEND FORECAST: Breezy, warm Saturday ahead of sporadic showers Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A break from the humidity is making for a very pleasant start to the weekend. Sunrise temperatures Saturday begin in the 50s under a clear sky.
Clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon, feeding off a dying cluster of storms to the west of us.
Even still, it’ll be a great day to hike, swim, boat, grab a drink, read outside, do yard work, etc.
Sunday will be warm too, but a front nearby will set off sporadic showers and rumbles of thunder late afternoon into the evening.
Once this front passes offshore, we’ll feed off a cooling breeze. Humidity will stay low too Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs about 74 to 80° each afternoon.
High pressure will start to anchor itself over the Southern U.S. mid-to-late week, which will favor our area for some heat during that time frame.
Some of us outside the mountains will have a shot at the lower 90s.