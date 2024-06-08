WEEKEND FORECAST: Breezy, warm Saturday ahead of sporadic showers Sunday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A break from the humidity is making for a very pleasant start to the weekend. Sunrise temperatures Saturday begin in the 50s under a clear sky.

Clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon, feeding off a dying cluster of storms to the west of us.

Cloud cover forecast for Saturday, 6/8/2024

Even still, it’ll be a great day to hike, swim, boat, grab a drink, read outside, do yard work, etc.

High temperature forecast for the weekend of 6/8 and 6/9/2024

Sunday will be warm too, but a front nearby will set off sporadic showers and rumbles of thunder late afternoon into the evening.

Sporadic showers will move west to east late Sunday.

Once this front passes offshore, we’ll feed off a cooling breeze. Humidity will stay low too Monday and Tuesday. Expect highs about 74 to 80° each afternoon.

We'll be mainly dry and breezy Monday and Tuesday of next week.

High pressure will start to anchor itself over the Southern U.S. mid-to-late week, which will favor our area for some heat during that time frame.

Heat begins to build next week

Some of us outside the mountains will have a shot at the lower 90s.