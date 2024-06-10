Early week drop in humidity precedes summer heat later in the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Humidity levels have dropped once again following the passage of a weak front Sunday evening.

Behind that, a little energy thousands of feet above us (black dashes on the map below) may still be enough to trigger some very stray afternoon and evening showers Monday.

Stray showers will be possible Monday afternoon.

Outside of any stray showers, Monday (and Tuesday, for that matter) will be pleasant days. Highs reach the 70s and lower 80s after starting in the 50s around sunrise.

High temperature forecast Monday and Tuesday afternoons.

Wednesday is the beginning of a warm-up that peaks Friday.

That’s when high temperatures are expected to hit 87 to 93°.

Getting hotter later in the week

A few showers and storms will be possible late Friday, but the heat will likely be the main story.

NOAA and the CDC have developed a new tool called Heat Risk, which we first told you about in late April.

Friday is a day we’ll have bookmarked for those who have to work outside during the hottest hours of the day.

Heat Risk Thursday and Friday afternoons

The weekend looks plenty hot too, but not overly humid.

This sets off a trend over the next two weeks for some high heat most days.

It’s June after all, but we do expect above-average temperatures.

Heat likely to last into the next two weeks

That’s especially next week as high pressure anchors itself over the Eastern U.S.