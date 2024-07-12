Tracking rain before the heat returns

A frontal boundary will stall over the Virginia Piedmont this afternoon before reversing course back to the east Friday night, while low pressure runs north along the front from the Carolinas.

This means rain on Friday over the region will be focused east of the mountains, with much lower probabilities to the west. In areas with rain, stay alert for the possibility of some isolated localized flash flooding with any heavy persistent showers.

A Flood Watch from the NWS covers areas east of the Roanoke Valley, and mainly for central and eastern Virginia, with a good bit of cloudiness temperatures will top out in the lower 80s.

After Friday, rain chances will decrease for the weekend through Tuesday, with mainly a few afternoon storms. Best bets for those afternoon showers and storms next week will be Wednesday through Friday.

The balance of the forecast will be headlined by a rapid return of the heat that will begin this weekend and peak each day most of next week, with dangerously high heat once again likely.