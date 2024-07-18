More showers and storms Thursday

A cold front will push south of the region by Thursday afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms likely through mid-afternoon. Drier skies return for most of Friday.

Showers and thunderstorms Thursday will move along a cold front sinking slowly from north to south across the area. The front will then stall over North Carolina later today before moving back north this weekend.

On update on the forecast. (WSLS 10)

The Storm Prediction Center has southern parts of our area under a level 1 risk for severe storms, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts and localized heavy rain that could cause flash flooding.

After a mainly dry day Friday, the pattern keeps that front hovering over Virginia for the weekend into early next week, with daily rain chances in the forecast.

