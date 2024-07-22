Grab your umbrellas, it’s going to be a wet one

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re continuing to see plenty of rain as a stationary front rides the Virginia/North Carolina border, amping up the atmosphere with tons of moisture.

Extremely Rainy Today

Showers and storms span all the way across the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, with frequent periods of torrential rainfall. Rainfall rates of 2-4″ per hour are possible in some of these cells and could cause isolated instances of flash flooding.

Downpours likely

The rain won’t let up this week, as we still have the chance for showers and storms over the course of this week. While rainfall on Tuesday won’t be as widespread as on Monday, it’ll still put a nice dent in the drought we’ve been going through. Widespread rain returns Wednesday, before tapering off later in the week.

Temperatures remain in the mid-80s this week, and rain could clear out by this weekend, which would make for amazing conditions to be outside.

Mid 80s for most