Morning showers continue with isolated storms coming Thursday afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – The overall setup remains the same on Thursday. The upper-level system track is located right over the southeast and portions of the mid-Atlantic. This will bring in loads of moisture throughout the day and will keep humidity high.

Southwesterly flow continues

While this morning is bringing a light rain, there will be opportunities to see isolated thunderstorms once we get to the afternoon. Any storms that develop will bring the threat of gusty winds and small hail.

A look at 4pm this afternoon

The past several days have brought some much-needed rain across the region. Since it was so dry prior to this rainy stretch, the ground is having a difficult time absorbing all the rain. This puts us at a marginal risk for flash flooding all day long.

Today brings the threat for localized flooding

Cloud cover keeps our temperatures slightly below average Thursday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to mid-80s.

High temperatures today

The mugginess continues for the next several days as moisture keeps flowing in from the south. The muggy meter goes down just a tad this weekend, but it will be noticeably humid at times.

A look at humidity the next several days

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.