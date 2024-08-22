Another fall-like day, but the pattern begins to break down

ROANOKE, Va. – Why have we been so cool the past couple of mornings? Well, there are a couple of reasons, but one is radiational cooling! When skies are clear and winds are light, we see widespread and efficient cooling take place.

Radiational cooling

As you head out the door on Thursday, here is a look at what you may need during your commute. It is another windows-down kind of day as temperatures remain cool for the morning, and you can keep the umbrella at home as sunny skies are overhead all day long.

This morning's checklist

Temperatures remain in the mid-upper 70s across the New River Valley this afternoon. Most other zones reach the low 80s.

Today's high temps

It is still feeling like fall and will continue to feel like fall for the next couple of mornings. So, here is a look at some fall-like dates coming up! We are just over a month away from the season!

Important Autumn Dates

The pattern will begin to change as we head into the weekend. The jetstream will eventually lift to the north and push toward the east. This will tug the cool air out of the region, and more seasonable temperatures will return.

A pattern change is ahead

Have a look at the temperature trend. By Saturday and Sunday, we are back into the mid and upper 80s.

Increasing this weekend

