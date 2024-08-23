Fantastic Friday Forecast!

ROANOKE, Va. – Are you enjoying the cooler temperatures? If you are, you’ll love Friday’s weather. If not, you’ll like next week’s weather more.

Sunny skies throughout the day

On Friday, we’ll have one last day of cooler-than-average temperatures across the region, maxing out in the upper 70s to low 80s. It’ll feel nice outside, with low humidity and sunny skies to accompany these temperatures.

Cooler than average today, but warming next week

The below-average temperatures will come to an end this weekend though, as we’ll heat back up into the mid to upper 80s into the low 90s by the middle of next week. We could see some stray showers and storms as well beginning on Monday and Tuesday and lasting into the week.

Warming Up next week

Rain returns next week

The tropics are still quiet, with no storm development expected over the next seven days. September is the peak of hurricane season, so it wouldn’t surprise me if we start having more tropical systems fire up at the turn of the month.

Be sure you get outside and enjoy this amazing weekend weather!