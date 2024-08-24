65º
Weather

Wonderful Weekend Ahead

Great conditions before a brutal heat up next week

Edward Shaw, Meteorologist

Tags: weather, forecast, heat, weekend, sun
Roanoke, VA – Temperatures this weekend will be right on par with climatological averages, before heating up significantly next week.

High temperatures in the 80s will accompany plenty of sunshine, making for a nice summer weekend to get outside.

Next week the story changes, with increasing humidity and heat leading to storm chances throughout the week. Most of the area will hover around the 90 degree mark as we wrap up the last week of August. A few storms could produce some gusty winds, but there does not appear to be a severe storm risk quite yet.

Get outside and enjoy this amazing weekend!

About the Author

Edward Shaw is a meteorologist with the WSLS Weather Authority Team, specializing in severe weather and climatology.

