Wonderful Weekend Ahead

Roanoke, VA – Temperatures this weekend will be right on par with climatological averages, before heating up significantly next week.

Sunny all day

High temperatures in the 80s will accompany plenty of sunshine, making for a nice summer weekend to get outside.

average for most

Next week the story changes, with increasing humidity and heat leading to storm chances throughout the week. Most of the area will hover around the 90 degree mark as we wrap up the last week of August. A few storms could produce some gusty winds, but there does not appear to be a severe storm risk quite yet.

Get outside and enjoy this amazing weekend!

Heating up