Weather Authority Alert Day issued For Aug. 28th and 29th

ROANOKE, Va. – Summer is really kicking in this week with above-average temperatures across the majority of the East Coast of the United States. Here at home, we’ll be feeling like the triple digits.

Headlines

High temperatures reach the mid and upper 90s Wednesday afternoon. The hottest spots will be along and east of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Tomorrow

A couple of daily record temperatures are in jeopardy as well. Lynchburg, Roanoke and Blacksburg will all be within 3 degrees of the daily record.

Wednesday

Here is a look at the peak heat index, or the “real feel” on Wednesday. The further east, the hotter it will feel outside.

Wednesday

One of the primary reasons our temperatures will be so high is because of downsloping winds. On the lee side (downwind side) of mountains, the air sinks. When air sinks, compressional warming and drying takes place. This will raise temperatures a little bit, but it will also lower the dewpoints a tad.

What it means

On top of the heat and humidity, we will see a stationary front stall to our north on Wednesday. There is a chance we see a couple of isolated showers and storms in the afternoon/evening.

Wednesday afternoon

The peak heat index is even higher on Thursday. We could see a “real feel” over 100° in most counties during the afternoon. This will be dependent on cloud cover throughout the day. More clouds mean we don’t get as hot.

Thursday

Similar to Wednesday, Thursday brings the chance for showers and storms. This time, the likelihood is much greater because a warm front will be closer by. A few storms that develop could be on the strong to severe side.

Thursday evening

