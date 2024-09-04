52º
Join Insider

Weather

Cool temperatures and dry air are here to stay

There are still a few weeks left to summer, but fall is making an early entrance

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, mostly sunny, partly cloudy, Cool, Cool Schools, Breezy, Sunset, Cooling, Weekend, Fall, Summer, Dry
Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Pumpkin spice and sweater weather is here! The astronomical start to fall is in 18 days, while Halloween is 57 days away.

Some notable dates

Wednesday is going to be exceptionally dry. It will feel comfortable all day long!

Dry air today!

Temperatures return to the mid-upper 70s once again. Some spots will have difficulty getting into the 70s along the New River Valley.

Today

We are tracking storm potential to our west as central portions of the country deal with a front Wednesday afternoon.

Today

The potential for storms moves east Thursday and continues to do so over the coming days. Eventually, this system will impact us.

Thursday

We start to see the effects of low pressure on Friday and Saturday. This system will bring isolated showers to the region with breezy winds. Then, cooler air continues to funnel in from the north, keeping our temperatures well below average.

Few Showers Late Week

After the system moves through the region, cooler temperatures stick around. Below is a look at the Climate Prediction Center’s September 10th-14th temperature outlook.

Cool through mid-September

And here is an update on the tropics. We are quickly approaching the peak of hurricane season, and activity seems to be lackluster. While we are watching three areas, none have a high chance of development within the coming days.

The next 7 days

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos