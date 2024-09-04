Cool temperatures and dry air are here to stay

ROANOKE, Va. – Pumpkin spice and sweater weather is here! The astronomical start to fall is in 18 days, while Halloween is 57 days away.

Some notable dates

Wednesday is going to be exceptionally dry. It will feel comfortable all day long!

Dry air today!

Temperatures return to the mid-upper 70s once again. Some spots will have difficulty getting into the 70s along the New River Valley.

Today

We are tracking storm potential to our west as central portions of the country deal with a front Wednesday afternoon.

Today

The potential for storms moves east Thursday and continues to do so over the coming days. Eventually, this system will impact us.

Thursday

We start to see the effects of low pressure on Friday and Saturday. This system will bring isolated showers to the region with breezy winds. Then, cooler air continues to funnel in from the north, keeping our temperatures well below average.

Few Showers Late Week

After the system moves through the region, cooler temperatures stick around. Below is a look at the Climate Prediction Center’s September 10th-14th temperature outlook.

Cool through mid-September

And here is an update on the tropics. We are quickly approaching the peak of hurricane season, and activity seems to be lackluster. While we are watching three areas, none have a high chance of development within the coming days.

The next 7 days

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.