Mild fall-like temperatures continue for the next several days

ROANOKE, Va. – Fall-like air continues across the region as astronomical fall begins in 17 days.

Only 17 Days away

Temperatures will be a little bit warmer the next couple of mornings thanks to an increase in cloud cover. Cloud cover acts as a blanket and traps in heat received during the day.

The Affects

Afternoon high temperatures will also be a tad warmer Thursday afternoon as some spots look to return to the 80s.

Today

Lower humidity continues across northern portions of the Country for the next several days. Cooler air will also be funneling in for the next several days, keeping our temperatures below average.

Dry Air

The overall setup for Thursday favors isolated to scattered showers and storms for the upper Plains and Midwest. This system will track east over the coming days.

Today

Eventually, we start to see the impacts of this system. Here is a look at futurecast on Saturday morning. Some impacts seen across the region will be an increase in cloud cover and isolated showers. Rain will be more isolated this time around because of the amount of dry air that has to be flushed out of the region.

Saturday Morning

A.M. temperatures are below average but warm up for the next several mornings thanks to the increase in cloud cover. Once the cold front pushes through on Saturday, temperatures ‘fall’ off once again.

The Trend

And while development in the tropics looks unfavorable as we approach the peak of hurricane season, the NHC is currently monitoring four areas, all of which have low odds of developing within the next seven days.

Next 7 Days

