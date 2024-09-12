55º
Impacts from Tropical Storm Francine begin Thursday

An increase in cloud cover and humidity occur throughout the day, then rain showers become possible as we head into Friday

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – As Francine continues to march toward the north, we are beginning to see impacts that will bring notable changes to our weather pattern. We are also keeping a close eye on the tropics as they are becoming active again.

Weather Headlines

High temperatures are in the 70s for areas along the Blue Ridge this afternoon. The further east you go, the warmer the temperatures.

Today

The muggy meter is also up for the day. We will continue to see the humidity increase day by day as we head into the weekend.

Today

Here is a look at futurecast Friday morning. Widespread cloud cover will be out and about with the chance of light tropical rain showers.

Tomorrow Morning

Then, by 1 p.m. we are continuing to track the chance for tropical rain showers. These conditions will last for a couple of days, and stick around for the weekend.

Tomorrow Afternoon

Something we are keeping a close eye on is an area that has the chance to develop off the coast of the Carolinas.

Watching an area off the Carolinas

Regardless of if this area becomes a tropical system, it will bring the chance for scattered showers next week.

The next 7 days

