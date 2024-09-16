Rain returns! We are tracking an area in the tropics for the next several days

ROANOKE, Va. – The rain moves in as early as Monday afternoon for our southern counties. Some heavy pockets will trek across Southwest and Central Virginia later Monday night.

Weather Headlines

Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 will bring tropical rain to the mid-Atlantic over the course of the next several days.

The eighth storm of the season could develop

Here is a look at futurecast for Monday afternoon. Cloudy skies will be overhead for most, with isolated rain moving in from time to time for our more southern counties/zones.

This afternoon

The flash flood risk for the day is right along the coast of the Carolinas. Most of us are under a Level 1 marginal risk, but counties bordering North Carolina are under a Level 2 slight risk.

Primarily South

By Tuesday morning, we will likely see scattered showers. This is when heavy pockets of rain will be moving through.

Tomorrow morning

A Level 1 marginal risk is in effect for all of the 10 News viewing area on Tuesday.

Tomorrow

Future rainfall is heaviest across the Carolinas over the next 3-5 days. We will see our rainfall amounts add up through the middle of the week as tropical rain remains in the region for several days.

Needing rain

The bulk of our rainfall comes between Monday night and Wednesday morning. Below is a look at how much rain we could see with a few isolated spots seeing more than the projected forecast.

A look at how much we see

