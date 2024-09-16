60º
Join Insider

Weather

Rain returns! We are tracking an area in the tropics for the next several days

An area of broad rotation and moisture will bring isolated to scattered showers across Southwest and Central Virginia

Parker Beasley, Meteorologist

Tags: Forecast, weather, Roanoke Weather, Your Local Weather Authority, Southwest Virginia, Storm Pins, Virginia, Weekend, Tropical Storm, Rain, Clouds, Weekend Forecast, Tropics, Showers, Cloudy, PTC8, Scattered Rain, Hurricane, Helene
Your Local Weather Authority (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – The rain moves in as early as Monday afternoon for our southern counties. Some heavy pockets will trek across Southwest and Central Virginia later Monday night.

Weather Headlines

Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 will bring tropical rain to the mid-Atlantic over the course of the next several days.

The eighth storm of the season could develop

Here is a look at futurecast for Monday afternoon. Cloudy skies will be overhead for most, with isolated rain moving in from time to time for our more southern counties/zones.

This afternoon

The flash flood risk for the day is right along the coast of the Carolinas. Most of us are under a Level 1 marginal risk, but counties bordering North Carolina are under a Level 2 slight risk.

Primarily South

By Tuesday morning, we will likely see scattered showers. This is when heavy pockets of rain will be moving through.

Tomorrow morning

A Level 1 marginal risk is in effect for all of the 10 News viewing area on Tuesday.

Tomorrow

Future rainfall is heaviest across the Carolinas over the next 3-5 days. We will see our rainfall amounts add up through the middle of the week as tropical rain remains in the region for several days.

Needing rain

The bulk of our rainfall comes between Monday night and Wednesday morning. Below is a look at how much rain we could see with a few isolated spots seeing more than the projected forecast.

A look at how much we see

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Parker was born and raised in central Florida. He first became interested in the weather at a young age when Hurricane Charlie passed directly over his house on August 13th, 2004. Since that day, he knew he wanted to be a Meteorologist.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos