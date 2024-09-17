A tropical wave brings on and off rain to the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Light to moderate tropical showers continue through the morning before the chance for heavier rain arrives Tuesday afternoon.
By 11 a.m., some of the heavier rain starts to build into our more southern and eastern counties.
Winds will continue to gust all day long. Below is a look at 12 p.m. where winds peak around 20 to 25 mph.
By 3 p.m., some of the heavier showers are continuing to move north and east. Light to moderate rain will continue to be on and off as we head into the evening and overnight.
While it may be a bit of an annoyance, we need the rain. Some of us need it desperately.
The Roanoke Valley is nearly 6 inches behind on rain for the year. Lynchburg is right on par for the year, and Danville is dealing with a pretty significant surplus.
Because of how dry it has been recently, and the accumulation of rain, there is a threat for flash flooding today. All of Southwest and Central Virginia is under a Level 1 marginal risk.
Here is a look at how much rainfall we could receive through Tuesday afternoon. Most spots see anywhere from a quarter of an inch, all the way up to 3 inches with the potential for more in a couple of isolated areas.
Any rain is beneficial and will help improve the current drought conditions. However, we will need more than the advertised amount to fully relieve all stages across the region.
