A tropical wave brings on and off rain to the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Light to moderate tropical showers continue through the morning before the chance for heavier rain arrives Tuesday afternoon.

Weather Headlines

By 11 a.m., some of the heavier rain starts to build into our more southern and eastern counties.

11:00am

Winds will continue to gust all day long. Below is a look at 12 p.m. where winds peak around 20 to 25 mph.

A look at today's wind

By 3 p.m., some of the heavier showers are continuing to move north and east. Light to moderate rain will continue to be on and off as we head into the evening and overnight.

3:00pm

While it may be a bit of an annoyance, we need the rain. Some of us need it desperately.

The Roanoke Valley is nearly 6 inches behind on rain for the year. Lynchburg is right on par for the year, and Danville is dealing with a pretty significant surplus.

Year To Date

Because of how dry it has been recently, and the accumulation of rain, there is a threat for flash flooding today. All of Southwest and Central Virginia is under a Level 1 marginal risk.

Today

Here is a look at how much rainfall we could receive through Tuesday afternoon. Most spots see anywhere from a quarter of an inch, all the way up to 3 inches with the potential for more in a couple of isolated areas.

Today's Estimates

Any rain is beneficial and will help improve the current drought conditions. However, we will need more than the advertised amount to fully relieve all stages across the region.

Needing the rain

