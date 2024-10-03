Dry conditions are slowly building in!

ROANOKE, Va. – We are tracking clearing skies over the coming days as temperatures slowly warm up as rain chances fully diminish by the weekend.

Weather Headlines

Here is a look at Thursday afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies build in for much of the day with intervals of sunshine dominating at times. We could also see a couple of very light showers.

2:00pm

Need to do lawn care? Or mow the grass? The next several days will be great for doing so!

Drying Out

Temperatures will be increasing over the next few days and then settle right around 80 degrees. This is all thanks to high pressure that will also bring mostly clear skies by the weekend.

The trend

Mostly sunny skies with 80° for both Saturday and Sunday! We certainly need a stretch of dry days considering all the rain we received prior to and from Helene.

Looking Nice!

The overall setup along the Gulf Coast favors widespread moisture as a weak tropical wave will bring rain to the region over the next couple of days.

Gulf Coast

The subtropical jet stream will act as a barrier from any tropical weather moving far off to the north. While we are dry and warm for the weekend, another front pushes through next week and cools us down, finally bringing in some fall-like weather.

Next Several Days

