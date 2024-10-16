Another cold and windy day... warmer air slowly returns

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are chilly all day long, and thanks to windy conditions, it will feel even colder at times.

Today

Winds will be sustained between 5-15 mph across the region with gusts peaking near 25-30 mph for areas along the blue ridge and mountain tops.

Gusty

High pressure builds in from the west later Wednesday and brings mostly clear skies to the mid-Atlantic. High pressure dominates for several days.

Settling In

For now, this will keep our temperatures cool, but eventually, warmer air will return. The longer this ridge of high pressure stays in place, the warmer we get as the days go by.

Temperatures

Looking ahead to next week, the climate prediction center is also indicating the likelihood of warm temperatures returning. In fact, we are likely to see above-average temperatures for much of next week.

The temperature roller coaster is without a doubt here.

CPC

Something else we are keeping an eye on is the fall foliage. Here is a look at the current report! We are expecting peak colors across parts of the New River Valley and parts of the Highlands next week.

On average, mid to late October is when we see peak Fall Foliage.

Current

