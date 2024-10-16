Peak fall foliage is almost here, and we wanna see your pictures! 🍂

ROANOKE, Va. – On average, peak fall foliage occurs in mid-late October for Southwest and Central Virginia! We are on the cusp of seeing some beautiful colors across our local landscape!

Average

Low, moderate and peak colors are already popping up across parts of the New River Valley and Highlands!

Low amounts of color are being recorded for the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside.

Current

By this time next week, peak colors will be in full swing across the New River Valley, and parts of the Highlands.

Areas surrounding Roanoke and East will start to see more moderate sprinkles of color.

Forecast

Virginia’s Blue Ridge will be dancing with beauty all month long, and we want to see your photos of the fall foliage.

You can do so by using Pin it !

Forecast Regional View

To stay up to date on all things weather, download our weather app.