Frost advisories/freeze warnings in effect tonight

Current weather alerts

ROANOKE, Va. – The Weather Authority continues to monitor a freeze warning for areas in the Highlands, New River Valley, and the southern Shenandoah region. A frost advisory is active for the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg, and Southside zones. Please protect your plants by covering them or moving them indoors.

Short term

Thursday brought clear skies and dry conditions, along with noticeably more sunshine than previous days. As night falls, temperatures are set to descend from the mid-50s to the mid-40s by 10 p.m.

Looking ahead

Friday morning will see temperatures starting in the 30s, eventually rising to reach the mid to upper 60s. Despite temperatures remaining slightly below average, a considerable amount of sunshine is predicted, making it an enjoyable day to be outdoors.

The weekend promises to remain dry and predominantly sunny, with temperatures reaching around 70 degrees on Saturday and 74 on Sunday. This pleasant weather should provide a great opportunity for outdoor activities. Find more updates and share your weather photos on Pin It at Pin It.