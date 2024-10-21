Really warm day; No rain in sight

ROANOKE, Va. – Warmer-than-average temperatures are taking over the upper Midwest and Great Lakes region for the day. Warm temperatures are also funneling into our neck of the woods.

Today

This is all thanks to an area of high pressure that is situated over the region. Clear and sunny skies stick around all week because of it!

High Pressure

Here is a look at Monday afternoon’s high temperatures. Some spots will be close to 80 degrees, giving that late summer feel.

Today

We cool back down this evening as mostly clear skies continue to dominate. By 9 p.m., most spots are down into the 50s.

Cool and Clear

Low humidity will also be sticking around all week long thanks to the area of high pressure that stays nearby.

This Week

The dry air is keeping rain chances low, and it doesn’t look like that will change over the course of the next 7-10 days. We are now on day 20 without seeing rain, and we are getting to that point where we need to see a couple of showers.

Keeping Dry

There is a front that will be bringing moisture to the upper Midwest, but all of the moisture collapses as it moves into Southwest and Central Virginia. We won’t see rain with this system, but we will see temperatures return to near normal by the end of the week.

Tuesday

