Cold front ushers in cooler temperatures for Sunday

Impact of cold front

ROANOKE, Va. – We did see more clouds to start the weekend. However, most significant precipitation, including a few thunderstorms, remained further south in Tennessee and North Carolina, where atmospheric conditions were more unstable.

Expect cooler temperatures on Sunday

As the cold front moves into North Carolina this evening, it will pave the way for cooler air to settle into the area for the latter part of the weekend. On Sunday, temperatures are forecasted to begin in the 30s and 40s in the morning, climbing to the upper 50s to near 60 by the afternoon. Despite the drop in temperature, the day will be partly sunny. While there may be a lingering breeze, conditions will be dry.

Looking ahead: Next week

The start of the week promises even more sunshine with Monday and Tuesday expected to be mainly sunny and dry. After a cool start to the week, temperatures are set to rise significantly by midweek. By week’s end, there is an increasing chance for a few showers. Friday will see a 20-30% chance for a couple of showers. Halloween right now looks warm with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

