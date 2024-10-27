Feeling Like Fall All Day Long

ROANOKE, Va. – As you head out the door this morning you will want to grab the Fall coat as temperatures are chilly!

Fall Morning

Cool temperatures gradually warm with partly cloudy skies overhead, making for a fantastic day to go for a hike!

Partly Cloudy

Your zone by zone forecast shows that all zones stay in the 50s today; although a few spots have the potential to reach the 60 degree mark.

Fall-like

Winds will be noticeable at times today as they will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour. High elevated areas will see winds peak a little higher.

Light Winds

Fall foliage is beginning to peak across the area. High amounts of color to peak amounts will be unfolding all week long!

Peaking This Week

We are tracking clearing skies and warming temperatures this upcoming week. The back half of the week will feature a cold front that marches across the region, bringing the possibility of seeing scattered showers.

Late Week Cold Front

