Frost advisories and freeze warnings issued for southwest and central Virginia

Current weather alerts

ROANOKE, Va. – Where the growing season has yet to end, we have Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings in effect as temperatures fall into the 30s for most of us tonight. If concerned about any plants, cover them up or bring them inside.

Upcoming temperature trends

We’ll start out the work week on the cool side with temperatures either near normal or just below average for this time of year. But this cool air will soon give way to much warmer temperatures. By Tuesday, temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with the warmest day this week looking to be Thursday (Halloween). By then, a couple of spots could flirt with 80 degrees!

Weather outlook for the week

As high pressure takes control, the start of the week promises fair weather conditions. A cold front is expected to move through the area by the end of the week, possibly bringing some isolated showers by Friday. Until then though, we do look to stay on the dry side with sunshine occasionally mixing with some clouds. Stay tuned to 10 News and WSLS.com for continual updates.

