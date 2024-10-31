Expect a warm and dry Halloween evening

Halloween night forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – Trick-or-treaters can expect excellent weather conditions this Halloween evening, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warm, starting in the lower 70s and gradually falling into the upper 60s by 9 p.m. The dry conditions will make for a great evening for trick-or-treaters!

Cold front approaching

A cold front is expected to move across the region very late Thursday night into Friday. This will lead to an increase in cloud cover and a chance for a few showers, especially before lunch-time on Friday. The mountains have the best chance to see these isolated showers. Temperatures will start the day in the 50s, eventually reaching the middle 70s by afternoon. So another warm day is in store.

Weekend weather outlook

The weekend will bring cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 60s on both Saturday and Sunday. While the weather will be partly sunny, there’s a chance of a stray shower. The best chance to see a rogue shower this weekend is in the mountains. Otherwise, a nice weekend is ahead. Temperatures rise again well into the 70s next week.