Mild Monday ushers in November’s classic weather

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re in store for some classic November conditions on Monday!

Feeling like fall

Temperatures across the region will max out in the mid-60s with mostly cloudy skies. Even though we’re cloudy, rain is not expected until later in the week. Overall, it’ll feel nice and cool, and be a great fall day!

Election Day will be very similar to what we see on Monday, just a bit warmer. We’ll heat up into the upper 60s across the region, making for the last day of 60-degree temperatures until this weekend. It’ll be cloudy but dry in the region, making for great conditions as you head to the polls.

Looking calm

Later this week, we’ll see temperatures heat up into the upper 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. This unseasonable warmth will be accompanied by the chance for showers as a front moves through the area. The timing of this front will affect how much rain we receive, but overall totals appear to be low.

Rain returns mid week

Hurricane Season isn’t over yet, and the tropics are showing that. Potential Tropical Cyclone 18 has formed in the Caribbean, and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Rafael within the next day. This storm will get to Category 1 status at the most and poses no threat to us. If we see any impact, it’ll be some leftover moisture next week once this storm has pretty much dissipated.

Soon to be Rafael

Have a great Monday, and go vote Tuesday!