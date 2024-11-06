More clouds tonight for southwest and central Virginia

Late week into the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Clouds rolled in this afternoon and that trend will continue this evening. While a stray shower is possible tonight, a better chance for rain will move in on Thursday afternoon.

While there might be some sunshine early in the day (some fog is possible too), hit-or-miss showers or storms will develop after about 1 p.m. Any lingering showers will end Thursday evening.

Clouds will decrease on Friday, leading to mostly sunny skies by afternoon, creating perfect conditions for Friday evening high school football games.

Temperatures will fall into the 60s this weekend. As of now, Saturday looks pretty dry...great news for the Veterans Day Parade and for the VT/Clemson game! Clouds will increase on Saturday, leading to a better chance for rain on Sunday.

Early next week

The chance for rain will linger into at least Monday. After a cooler weekend, temperatures should climb into the 70s early next week.

