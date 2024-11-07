Record temperatures possible Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – With high pressure dominating the East Coast, temperatures are expected to soar to the 80-degree margin by Thursday afternoon.

These temperatures could easily set a record for Southwest Virginia, coming on the heels of a new report that 2024 is on track to be the warmest year on record globally.

15-20 degrees above average today

Friday will be cooler but still warm with temperatures in the mid-70s. This would be more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. However, a cold front will sweep through the area, which will lead to cooler temperatures this weekend.

We could also see some notable rainfall for what seems like the first time in forever. Thursday holds a 40% chance of rain, with the Roanoke and Lynchburg areas seeing the greatest chance of rain.

Stationary front brings showers

As we head into the weekend, rain chances tick up on Sunday, with potentially more widespread rainfall ahead. Those rain chances continue into early next week, with overcast conditions continuing.

Widespread showers likely Sunday