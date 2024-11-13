A wet and gloomy Thursday ahead for ALL!

Thursday's weather forecast

ROANOKE, Va. – A front moving from the Ohio River Valley towards the Mississippi River Valley is set to combine with remnant moisture from the once-storm Raphael. This convergence will result in a very wet and cloudy day across the region. The day will also feature cold temperatures, with highs only in the 40s for most. Although very dreary, the rain will be beneficial for the area. Anywhere from 0.75-1.5″ of rain will be likely.

Another thing we will be watching: the possibility of a little freezing rain. Parts of the Highlands (like portions of Highland and Bath Cos.) and Giles County (near Mountain Lake) could see a brief spell light icing Thursday morning. However, it is expected to quickly transition into plain rain as temperatures slowly warm up enough for the changeover.

Outlook for Friday, the weekend, and beyond

The forecast brightens on Friday with increasing sunshine throughout the day, although it will be breezy. The weekend looks promising with dry conditions, mostly sunny skies, and a pleasant rebound in temperatures. Temperatures will be well into the 60s on Saturday and Sunday. We may be even warmer early next week before colder once again rushes in by mid-to-late next week.