Snow showers and frigid temperatures expected

ROANOKE, Va. – We started out the day with some sunshine, but clouds soon rolled in bringing isolated rain/snow showers. Snow showers will continue off and on through the evening, likely impacting the New River Valley and Highlands the most.

Snow showers and wind advisories

Anticipate more mountain snow showers as another wave of energy is set to make its presence felt, especially on Friday afternoon into the evening. In addition to the snow showers, wind advisories are in effect from Friday into Friday night, particularly for areas west of the parkway. Sustained winds between 15-30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are in the forecast.

Unseasonably cold temperatures

We will stay cold for the rest of the work week. Lows tonight will fall into the 20s and 30s but with those aforementioned strong winds, it will feel more like the 10s and 20s as you head out the door in the morning. Please bundle up! As the afternoon unfolds, despite a bit more sun especially farther east, it will still feel quite cold, with a mix of sun and cloud cover. Simply put, we will see more sun east and more clouds west. And areas in and around Lynchburg and Southside will be dry, while the NRV and Highlands continue to see occasional snow showers.

Looking ahead to the weekend...both days look to be for the most part dry under partly to mostly sunny skies as the upslope snow machine turns off. And temperatures will rise into the 50s on Saturday to close to 60 on Sunday.

Next week

We’ll start the next work week off dry, but a few showers could return as soon as Tuesday and/or Wednesday. And right now Thanksgiving Day looks wet. Please stay tuned.

Stay connected with local updates from the Weather Authority for the latest snow and wind advisories. For weather visuals, please visit our Pin It page for photos and videos shared by the community.