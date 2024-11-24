Clear and cold conditions continue with incoming rainfall expected on Thanksgiving

Current weather conditions

ROANOKE, Va. – Good evening, everyone! As we wrap up this evening, clear and cold weather conditions are holding steady in our area. Tonight’s temperatures are expected to dip into the 30s, with a low of around 37 degrees. Additionally, you’ll notice a light breeze with wind speeds ranging from 5 to 10 mph. This is a welcome change from the recent blustery weather we’ve experienced.

Upcoming weather changes

As we look ahead, a switch up in our weather patter is on the way. On Monday, expect cloud cover to gradually build throughout the day. While there might be a few isolated showers later in the evening, most of the area should stay dry. It’s also worth mentioning that temperatures will feel unseasonably warm for this time of year, with highs reaching 67 degrees in Roanoke, 63 degrees in Blacksburg, 67 degrees in Lynchburg, and 69 degrees in Danville.

Holiday weather outlook

Thanksgiving Day may bring some rain, which could impact any outdoor holiday plans. A cooling trend will accompany this change in conditions, with temperatures likely falling back into the 40s. This rain is expected to continue into Black Friday, potentially causing issues for those planning to shop or travel. It’s a good idea to stay informed and perhaps plan your activities around the anticipated wet weather.

