Scattered showers move in tonight, exit early tomorrow

Timing and impact of passing rain showers

ROANOKE, Va. – While we basked in sunshine today, things are about to change. A disturbance from the Ohio River Valley is making its way towards us, bringing in more clouds this evening. Prepare for some scattered showers that will begin close to, if not right after midnight. This will be a quick-hitting disturbance, as we should dry out pretty quickly on Tuesday.

Tuesday's weather highlights: Breezy but brighter

Transition from clouds to sunshine

Don’t be surprised if Tuesday morning greets you with clouds and some leftover showers, especially if you’re east of the Blue Ridge. But as the morning progresses, the clouds will begin to break, leading to a mainly sunny Tuesday afternoon.

Windy conditions to watch out for

Hold onto your hats, as Tuesday could get breezy with potential gusts reaching 20 to 35 mph. Those winds will be stronger in the mountains than they will be in the Piedmont. Fortunately, those winds are expected to ease off Tuesday night, leading into a calmer Wednesday. And Wednesday will be a dry day under a mix of clouds and sun...clouds look to thicken for us on Hump Day.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving

Looking forward to Thanksgiving? Here’s a sneak peek into the holiday weather. The mercury will start around the 40s, climbing into the low-to-mid 50s. However, you might need a raincoat, as it could get wet at times, especially during the first two-thirds of the day. A trend towards drying out will come late in the day. And decreasing clouds are in the forecast Thursday night into Black Friday. While Black Friday looks to be for the most part dry, it will be chilly, as highs fall into the 40s.

For the latest updates, alerts, and radar, be sure to check the Your Local Weather Authority section on WSLS.com.