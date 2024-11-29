A Wind Chilled Black Friday

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold morning with clearing skies unfolds for the day with gusty winds returning.

What We're Tracking

If you are heading out shopping for the day, you will want to dress warm as temperatures will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. But, there’s a catch...

Forecast

The wind! Winds will be gusting close to 30mph through the day with peak winds around the mid-afternoon.

Gusty

Because of this, it will feel a lot colder than what the actual temperature reflect. Most spots will feel 5-10 degrees colder all day long.

Noon Today

Then, later tonight we will feel like the 10s and 20s all across Southwest and Central Virginia. Friday night football is going to be a cold one!

Later Tonight

As we head into the weekend, clear and cold conditions persist. Lower 40s with a real feel in the 30s for both Saturday and Sunday.

This Weekend

And of course, the big showdown at Lane Stadium tomorrow night! The Hokies vs The Hoos! Bragging rights and a bowl game are on the line in this years game. If you are headed to Blacksburg, it will be cold!

Hokies vs Hoos

The cold weather is all thanks to a large arctic air mass that is diving south. It will be present for several days.

Diving Down South

