Winter still has a grip on southwest and central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. – It will be another frigid night with lows in the 10s everywhere...to be more exact, overnight we will fall between 12-19 degrees. At least it won’t be windy, as those winds will continue to weaken this evening. The skies remain mostly clear, offering fair weather through the night.

Midweek weather forecast

Looking into Wednesday, expect a slight increase in the temperature, as we will reach the mid 40s by afternoon. Winds ramp up to create breezy conditions beginning close to lunch-time. Sunshine dominates the morning, but clouds will gradually increase as the day unfolds. Despite this change, it should remain dry all day.

Wednesday night going into Thursday snow showers return, thanks to a clipper-type system. This pattern is likely to bring in colder air, leading to even chillier temperatures by Friday, dropping into the middle 30s once again. This clipper system will bring light accumulations of snow into parts of the NRV and Highlands...especially in areas along and west of 1-77 and into areas close to West Virginia.

Extended weekend outlook

As the weekend approaches, temperatures begin to climb, reaching 44 degrees on Saturday and into the lower 50s by Sunday. Saturday enjoys a largely sunny outlook, although late Sunday might experience some more cloud cover. Transitioning into the early week, Monday and Tuesday will bring a better chance for rain to the entire region.

Conclusion

Please stay bundled up as this colder weather sticks around for the rest of the work week, but at least we will slowly warm up this weekend under partly to mostly sunny skies. For ongoing updates, tune into Your Local Weather Authority or visit our Pin It site for your weather photo and video sharing at WSLS Pin It.