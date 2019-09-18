Active tropics with multiple named storms

Humberto continues to churn in the Atlantic Basin as a Category 3 Hurricane.

It is this year's second major Atlantic hurricane.

Humberto contains maximum winds of 115 mph and it is moving to the east/northeast at 16 mph.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Humberto is expected to pass to the north of Bermuda as a Category 3 Wednesday.

It will bring strong winds, large swells and downpours to Bermuda.

Wednesday morning, Tropical Depression 10 became Tropical Storm Jerry.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it moves near the northern Leeward Islands Friday.

At this time, it is too soon to determine if there will be any direct impacts to the islands.

Tropical Depression Imelda will continue to bring very heavy rainfall to parts of Texas and Louisiana for the next 48 hours.

The eastern Pacific Basin currently has three tropical storms which are Kiko, Mario and Lorena.

According to the National Hurricane Center, each of the tropical storms in the Pacific will become hurricanes by the end of the work week.

