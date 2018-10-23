Chilly start, turning breezy and warmer before another cool down

ROANOKE, Va - Patchy frost will again be possible to start Tuesday. While temperatures are running a few degrees warmer than Monday, there is a little bit of breeze making it feel cooler than what the thermometer reads. The wind will pick up more through the afternoon. At times winds will gust to around 30 mph.

We are dry, but cooler behind a cold front that is responsible for kicking up the winds Tuesday. Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be held to the mid-to-upper-50s.

A cold rain will develop Friday as a coastal storm develops and moves up the east coast. Depending on the track, flooding will once again be possible as 1-3" of rain could fall.

Some of the rain could start out as a mix, but there are still questions on how cold the air will be and how strong the system is. The mountains could also pick up more snow.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.