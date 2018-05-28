Flash flooding again possible Memorial Day

ROANOKE, Va - Most of us are dry for the first several hours of Memorial Day, but that will likely change as we head toward the late afternoon and early evening.

Rain will likely be heavy at times through tonight, which will add to an already elevated flash flood threat.

Moisture continues to surge in from the tropics as moisture ahead of Alberto pushes in. That moisture will continue to stream in over the next several days keeping a flash flood threat with us.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.