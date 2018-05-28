Weather

Flash flooding again possible Memorial Day

Heavy rain developing later in the afternoon,evening

By Jonathan Kegges - Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va - Most of us are dry for the first several hours of Memorial Day, but that will likely change as we head toward the late afternoon and early evening.

MEM_1527496951529.JPG

RPM_1527496951544.JPG

Rain will likely be heavy at times through tonight, which will add to an already elevated flash flood threat.

RPM2_1527496950295.JPG

RPM3_1527496950207.JPG

Moisture continues to surge in from the tropics as moisture ahead of Alberto pushes in. That moisture will continue to stream in over the next several days keeping a flash flood threat with us. 

RAIN_1527496948818.JPG

