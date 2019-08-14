Heat, humidity, pollen levels all elevated through the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Following Tuesday's heat, tropical humidity and severe thunderstorms, things are looking more typical for us Wednesday. High temperatures will generally range from 85 to 90 degrees, with only a few spotty downpours during the afternoon.

While Thursday will be in the low to mid 80s with more cloud cover, we'll heat back into the upper 80s and low 90s by the weekend.

This is thanks to the jet stream retreating back to the north, allowing heat from the south to filter into our region.

Hot and humid air is less dense. This time of year, that allows ragweed to travel around more efficiently. Therefore, pollen levels will stay pretty high through at least the weekend.

For those keeping score at home (and perhaps for those tired of the heat and humidity), the official start to fall is 40 days away.

