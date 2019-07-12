High heat lingers; Barry threatens Louisiana coast

ROANOKE, Va. - Following Thursday's storms, we're left with some humidity but also a little bit of a breeze too. This should make for a great pool day this afternoon.

Just be mindful each afternoon that as temperatures rise, and the humidity stays fairly typical, the heat index will go up too.

Take frequent breaks, drink water, and seek shade if you feel you're over-working yourself. We'll need to keep up those habits through at least the weekend. Hey, it is July after all, right?

Meanwhile, parts of the Gulf Coast are preparing for the inevitable landfall of Tropical Storm Barry. This will bring a lot of rain and serious flooding to parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and perhaps even west Tennessee.

It will be too far west for any direct impact here through the weekend, but we will have to watch the remnants by the middle of next week. That could wind up bringing us increased rain and storm chances, if the center of the storm can drift east enough.

