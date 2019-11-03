Mostly sunny, slightly cooler Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. - A weak boundary will pass through the region early Sunday morning.

It will bring a few flurries to the western slopes and that’s it for precipitation.

The wind will be gusty from time to time Sunday morning, then it’ll decrease in the afternoon.

It’ll be a bit cooler, with highs topping out in the low to mid 50s under sunny skies.

Highs for Monday will be in the 50s, then temperatures will return to the 60s through at least Thursday.

Then, a strong cold front will move through the area on Friday bringing highs tumbling into the 40s.

As far as precipitation goes, we could see a few rain showers late Thursday into early Friday morning.

A few snowflakes could mix in Friday morning for locations west of the Parkway.

At this time, the colder air is chasing the precipitation, resulting in mostly light rain.

Speaking of colder air, highs next weekend will struggle in the 40s and lower 50s.

