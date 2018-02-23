Much cooler Friday after warmest February day on record

Thursday felt much more like summer as all-time record highs for the month of February were shattered.

The wedge though is ruining summer's very early appearance to the party as cooler air takes temperatures down 20-30 degrees compared to Thursday.

A few spots in the New River Valley will hang on to near-record or record warmth as the cooler air doesn't quite make it. Most everywhere else will hold steady in the 50s, maybe 60, as we are locked in thick cloud cover and drizzle for much of the day.

The 70s return for most of us heading into the weekend, but rain chances will also begin to increase.

