Severe weather tapers off Friday night

A stationary boundary helped trigger showers and storms across the area Friday, with one storm that had a tornado warning on it. Surprisingly, many of the reports that we've had came from a separate storm that hit Salem.

At the time of the tornado warning for parts of Campbell County and Lynchburg, radar signatures indicated very strong rotation. Still, no tornado has been confirmed. We will ask the National Weather Service in Blacksburg if they plan to do a damage assessment in the near future.

As storms move north and east overnight, they will weaken. The boundary that caused these storms will not be an issue for us this weekend.

Rather, we're looking at a fairly typical summer pattern. It'll get breezy at times Sunday, so any pop-up storm may become strong. Tornadoes don't appear likely, as the wind at the surface and thousands of feet up will come from the same direction.

Humidity levels will come down a bit by Monday and Tuesday, making for pleasantly warm weather.

