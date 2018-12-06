Significant snow possible for parts of Southwest, Virginia Sunday

ROANOKE, Va - The work week and start to the weekend will end on a dry, but cool note. The chance and likelihood for snow return early Sunday morning and stays with us through Monday.

As of Thursday morning, the storm is working its way on to the California coast. It will move its way across the southern tier of the country over the next few days bringing ice and from the Southern Plains to the Southeast.

The exact track is still uncertain and therefore exact impacts will be fine-tuned Friday and Saturday, but heavy snow is likely across the region, especially along and south of 460.

The higher percentage (yellow) is currently the most likely range for snow in that region. The higher the percentage, the more confidence there is for that range to occur. Other ranges still have percentages because there is still uncertainty where the storm goes once it reaches the coast. For example, Southside only has a 10 percent chance for 1-4" of snow, but much higher in the 4-8 and 8+ range because we are confident there will be more than 4" of snow.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall in the Mountain Empire/I-77 corridor along with Southside. Some ice could also occur in these areas. Please stay tuned as there is wiggle room with the track.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.