Strong storms again possible Friday

ROANOKE, Va - The unsettled weather pattern we have been in over the last couple of days continues Friday. Later in the afternoon and especially evening, the threat for severe thunderstorms returns to the region.

The main threats again will be the heavy rain and potential for damaging wind. The difference this evening is that the tornado threat is not zero.

The "best" chance for a tornado lies outside of the area where a front remains stalled out. This provides the best spin in the atmosphere for storms to rotate.

There is a chance however, for these storms to produce weak tornadoes across Southside and Central Virginia later this evening before moving into the Piedmont.

The best chance for scattered strong storms will be this afternoon

The isolated cells lined up just from Lynchburg and east, just outside of our area, have the "best" chance to spawn a tornado. Still an outbreak is not likely, but the threat for tornadoes is not zero.

