Sunshine returns Wednesday, drying out through Friday

ROANOKE, Va - After patchy fog burns off this morning, sunshine finally takes over. With the help of sunshine, temperatures climb back into the mid-to-upper-80s.

After dry weather stays with us to close out the work week, rain chances already increase by the weekend.

A cold front moving in and then stalling over the region could bring the chance for up to a couple of inches of rain. With the ground being saturated, flooding could once again become a concern.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.