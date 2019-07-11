Tropical Storm Barry forms in the Gulf of Mexico

ROANOKE, Va. - As of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Barry has developed in the Gulf of Mexico. Barry is forecast to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane, bringing a tremendous amount of rain and flooding.

This is a big concern for the Mississippi River near New Orleans.

Rain totals in some parts of Louisiana and Mississippi may go over a foot, due to the slow-moving nature of the storm.

We will not see any impacts from this storm during the weekend. By the middle of next week, we may get some remnant rain and/or wind.

For the weekend, we're hot, humid and mainly dry.

