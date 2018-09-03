Tropics heating up as peak of hurricane season approaches; Hurricane watches issued for Gulf Coast

ROANOKE, Va - Those taking a late Summer vacation over the next ten days will want to pay close attention to the forecast. Two named tropical systems now churn in the Atlantic basin, both could have U.S. impacts.

Gordon, just named Monday morning is already affecting south Florida with gusty winds and heavy heavy rain. Gordon likely impact the north Gulf coast as a hurricane later in the week.

Florence, while named before Gordon, is much further away from the United States. If the U.S. were to see any impacts from Florence, they wouldn't be until next week.

Florence's track isn't as certain as Gordon's. Two scenarios remain in play. One takes Florence safely out to sea, the other, right into the U.S. Bermuda needs to play close attention as both scenarios could bring the storm close to the island.

The final track of Florence depends on the placement of a building ridge of high pressure. The same area of high pressure responsible for inducing the wedge and cooling us down this weekend will also be the primary mechanism steering Florence.

Another disturbance looks to roll off of Africa as well in the coming days. Stay tuned.

