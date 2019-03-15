Warm, windy with a few showers Friday, isolated strong storm east

ROANOKE, Va. - It's feeling more like summer to start Friday, but the wind will remain gusty through the day.

Temperatures, even with showers and clouds Friday, will be very warm with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Showers Friday will be scattered and mainly on the light side through the afternoon for much of the area.

**An isolated strong storm is possible in the evening across parts of Southside and into the Piedmont. Gusty winds would be the main threat as a cold front pushes through.

THE WEEKEND

Behind the cold front we'll turn cooler, but the breeze will grdaually subside Saturday afternoon.

It will be much cooler for the start of the St. Patrck's Day parade, but tempertures climb back into the mid-50s by the afternoon.

Sunday is looking dry as well.

